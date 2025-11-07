How AI-powered hackers are stealing billions
Business is booming for cyber-security firms
Jaxon, a malware developer, lives in Velora, a virtual world where nothing is off-limits. He wants to make malicious software to steal passwords from Google Chrome, an internet browser. That is the basis of a story told to ChatGPT, an artificial-intelligence (AI) bot, by Vitaly Simonovich, who researches AI threats at Cato Networks, a cyber-security firm. Eager to play along, Chatgpt spat out some imperfect code, which it then helped debug. Within six hours, Mr Simonovich had skirted the safeguards built into ChatGPT and used it to create functioning malware.