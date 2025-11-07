How AI-powered hackers are stealing billions

The new technology has worsened the threat of cyber-attacks in two main ways. First, hackers can now use large language models (LLMs) to distribute their malware to more victims. Generating deepfakes, fraudulent emails and social-engineering assaults that manipulate human behaviour is now far easier and quicker. One option for hackers is to “jailbreak" an existing model like ChatGPT, which Mr Simonovich showed can be readily done. Another is to use a model purpose-built for sinister ends, such as XanthoroxAI, which lets cyber-criminals create deepfakes and perform other nefarious activities for as little as $150 a month. Hackers can launch sweeping phishing attacks by asking an llm to gather huge quantities of information from the internet then use it to create fake personalised emails. Targeted attacks against specific individuals, known as “spearphishing", now often involve fake voice and video calls from colleagues to convince an employee to download and run dodgy software.