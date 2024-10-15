How al-Qaeda and Islamic State are digging into Africa
The Economist 15 Oct 2024
- The terrorist group’s African franchises are now punchier than those in the Middle East
Thirteen years have passed since al-Qaeda’s last big plot against America, a botched effort to blow up New York’s subway in 2009. The war in Afghanistan is over. Americans and Europeans are preoccupied with other crises, from Ukraine to Taiwan. But the two Hellfire missiles that killed Ayman al-Zawahiri, al-Qaeda’s leader and Osama bin Laden’s successor, on a balcony in Kabul on July 31st were a reminder of his group’s staying power.
