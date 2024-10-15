How al-Qaeda and Islamic State are digging into Africa

The disconnect between the jihadists’ core and periphery may be partly due to counter-terrorism successes. Al-Qaeda’s affiliate in Syria, then known as Jabhat al-Nusrah, was unable to communicate with Mr Zawahiri for three years, between 2013 and 2016, says Tore Hamming of the International Centre for the Study of Radicalisation at King’s College London. It reached out to other al-Qaeda leaders in Iran but “basically ran its own business". The same is probably true of some African affiliates. In the case of is, many affiliates even collect money and send it to the central leadership, not vice versa, adds Mr Hamming.