How America and China spooked each other

China’s officials will have gained new confidence in their economic clout and grit. The London meeting represents the second time in two months that the world’s pre-eminent superpower has come asking for help. In Geneva the Americans needed China to cut its tariffs in tandem with theirs, allowing both economies to step back from the precipice. In London they are asking China to make good on its promise to “suspend or remove" restrictions on rare earths, alleviating a supply-chain crunch most glaring in carmaking. This asymmetry of neediness extends even to the two countries’ leaders. The London meeting follows a call between President Donald Trump and his opposite number, Xi Jinping, on June 5th—their first since Mr Trump’s inauguration. It was, Mr Trump said, a “very good" call. But it was also one Mr Xi seemed in no hurry to take.