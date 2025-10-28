How America’s AI boom is squeezing the rest of the economy

If the history of the dotcom boom in the late 1990s is anything to go by, the mania could have much further to run. Then, the roll-out of costly technology required to build the internet continued for many years, with a much sharper impact on GDP than America has experienced so far as a consequence of AI (see chart 1). And the early enthusiasm for AI has probably been even greater than that in the internet’s youth. For all the Y2K-era excitement, few expected the web to lead to mass automation or unprecedentedly fast economic growth. Both are now fairly mainstream predictions about AI among the Silicon Valley set, even if the incremental-seeming progress of OpenAI’s GPT-5 model has dampened the frenzy a touch.