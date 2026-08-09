Early in his second term, President Donald Trump staked out an accelerationist approach to artificial intelligence. Instead of restricting the spread of U.S. semiconductors, as his predecessor did, his administration would promote their export far and wide.
How America’s dizzying AI strategy plays into China’s hands
SummaryThe Trump administration’s contradictory AI policies undermine its goal to beat China in the AI race, Sam Bresnick writes.
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