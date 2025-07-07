How America’s economy is dodging disaster
It is astonishingly dynamic, even under the weight of tariffs
Economic doom beckoned after President Donald Trump announced his “Liberation Day" tariffs on April 2nd. Stocks crashed; forecasters predicted a recession within the year. Three months on, the mood is rather more relaxed. Prices in shops are not noticeably higher, unemployment is flat and the S&P 500 index is resurgent, back at all-time highs. Mr Trump’s 90-day pause for many of his tariffs, announced a week after Liberation Day to calm markets, will end on July 9th. Although he has threatened to send letters declaring talks over and tariffs back on, nobody seems too worried.