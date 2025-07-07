How America’s economy is dodging disaster

All the same, a worse slowdown does not necessarily mean a recession. Tariffs are colliding with an economy that is, by any historical or international standard, extraordinarily dynamic. It has been growing at a consistent 2-3% a year since 2022. As a consequence, America is one of the few rich countries that might be able to shoulder even a big hit to growth and still dodge recession. The additional stimulus in Mr Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill" is also front-loaded, meaning that it will provide a boost this year and next, which could help obscure the impact of tariffs (even if it also creates an inflationary mess for the Fed to handle). All of this suggests a future in which economists endlessly debate the true impact of the tariffs, while the American public barely notices them, despite having been left poorer. Not a triumph for Mr Trump—but not a disaster either.