How American gold can shore up the dollar

Planting the flag for sound money doesn’t require backing all U.S. debt obligations with gold, which would be impossible. But some backing can happen. The U.S. government’s gold holdings are the largest in the world at 261,498,927 fine troy ounces, or about 8,133.5 metric tons. Even though other nations’ central banks have aggressively bought gold in recent years—with Turkey, India and China topping the list—the U.S. lead in total holdings is solid. According to the World Gold Council, America’s official gold reserves are more than twice those of the next largest, Germany’s.