How American universities get around the DEI backlash

Most universities, though, have opted for a third approach: renaming and reorganising their DEI offices, rather than eliminating them. This is not surprising. Dropping politically charged terms from office and job titles allows universities to retain staff and pursue the same goals while appearing compliant and attracting less scrutiny from conservatives. “A number of institutions have changed titles, changed names of departments,” says Jerry Cirino, sponsor of Senate Bill 1, which banned DEI programmes at public colleges and universities in Ohio. Mr Cirino says he’s broadly pleased with compliance, but that “the practice is still going on, they’re just calling it something different.” Even DEI advocates acknowledge this. “Some people have changed the language they use publicly, but the underlying work is very similar,” says Emelyn A. dela Peña, president of the National Association of Diversity Officers in Higher Education, a trade group.