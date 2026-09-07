How American universities get around the DEI backlash

UNIVERSITY STUDENTS have long delighted in fashionable slang. Now their administrators are joining in. Amid a growing backlash against “woke” programmes for minority students, campus leaders are finding new names for their diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) offices—ditching words such as “diversity” and “equity” in favour of ones like “well-being” and “community”. In May George Washington University replaced its Office for Diversity, Equity and Community Engagement with an Office of Community, Culture and Inclusion. Earlier in the year the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign renamed its Office for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion to the Office for Access, Civil Rights and Community.