How an agonising relationship with his dad shaped Xi Jinping

After Xi Zhongxun was rehabilitated under Deng Xiaoping in the late 1970s, he was put in charge of Guangdong province and began to liberalise the local economy. When Mr Xi became general secretary of the party in 2012—the top job in China—many expected him to be an economic reformer like his father. But the assumption that Mr Xi was any kind of liberal was wrong: he is not interested in creating an open and free country. He believes in restoring China’s greatness and thinks that, to this end, the party should use any means necessary. His experience of injustice has not taught him that arbitrary power is undesirable; only that it should be wielded less chaotically than it was under Mao, by someone wise like himself.