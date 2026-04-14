WASHINGTON—President Trump’s decision to post an AI-generated image depicting himself as a Christ-like figure sparked outrage on the religious right, triggering the most significant pushback from his Catholic and evangelical Christian supporters since he returned to the White House.
How an image depicting Trump as Christ sparked a backlash on the religious right
SummaryThe president’s social-media posts triggered strong pushback from the religious right, and it could be a liability for Republicans in the midterms.
WASHINGTON—President Trump’s decision to post an AI-generated image depicting himself as a Christ-like figure sparked outrage on the religious right, triggering the most significant pushback from his Catholic and evangelical Christian supporters since he returned to the White House.
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