How an image depicting Trump as Christ sparked a backlash on the religious right

Trump’s sharp turn in rhetoric against the pope has left some outside supporters of the president puzzled. Dreher, an Eastern Orthodox Christian and past Vance acquaintance, said he has his own policy disagreements with Pope Leo but “there is no upside for a politician to beef with the pope.” He noted that heads of state and the Vatican have historically disagreed, often in more polite terms, but complained that “Trump seems to think that the pope is nothing more than Keir Starmer in a white cassock.”