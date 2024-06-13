How an Iranian-backed militia ties down US naval forces in the Red Sea
Gordon Lubold , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 13 Jun 2024, 04:08 PM IST
SummaryYemen’s Houthis have launched hundreds of attacks, and American military officials see no end in sight.
ABOARD THE USS LABOON—It was just after 9 p.m. when radar operators aboard this U.S. Navy destroyer in the Red Sea spotted a tiny arrow on their screens: a missile hurtling toward them at five times the speed of sound.
