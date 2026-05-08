WASHINGTON—On a recent call with the heads of the biggest artificial-intelligence companies, Vice President JD Vance was alarmed.
How Anthropic’s mythos threw the White House AI strategy into chaos
SummaryThe Trump administration’s recent effort to be involved in the rollout of new models marks a shift from a hands-off approach.
WASHINGTON—On a recent call with the heads of the biggest artificial-intelligence companies, Vice President JD Vance was alarmed.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More