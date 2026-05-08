How Anthropic’s mythos threw the White House AI strategy into chaos

The new executive order under consideration has been cheered by proponents of AI safety as a potential rebuttal of the hands-off approach led by the White House adviser David Sacks, a venture capitalist. “People are treating this like some existential threat,” Sacks said recently on a “All-In” podcast, which he co-hosts. “I don’t think it is, as long as everyone does what they’re supposed to do” by using the AI tools to bolster digital security, he said.