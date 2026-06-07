WHEN ANTHROPIC, an artificial-intelligence lab, debuts on stock markets later this year, it is likely to be one of the biggest initial public offerings in history. That’s because Claude, the company’s chatbot is beloved of coders, who are willing to pay a lot for access. Since Claude Code, its software-engineering agent, launched in February 2025, it has become indispensable for developers around the world. That includes Anthropic’s own: more than four-fifths of the code it published in May was written by Claude, the company says. Before Claude Code, the percentage was “low single-digits”.
How artificial intelligence got better at building itself
SummaryWhat does “recursive self-improvement” mean for the technology?
WHEN ANTHROPIC, an artificial-intelligence lab, debuts on stock markets later this year, it is likely to be one of the biggest initial public offerings in history. That’s because Claude, the company’s chatbot is beloved of coders, who are willing to pay a lot for access. Since Claude Code, its software-engineering agent, launched in February 2025, it has become indispensable for developers around the world. That includes Anthropic’s own: more than four-fifths of the code it published in May was written by Claude, the company says. Before Claude Code, the percentage was “low single-digits”.
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