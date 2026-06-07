How artificial intelligence got better at building itself

Some fear a disaster. Max Tegmark, a physicist and machine-learning researcher at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology who has devoted much of the past decade to campaigning for AI safety, likens it to a driver flooring the accelerator on the motorway with their eyes closed. The result would be certain doom, he told the The Economist’s “Inside Tech” video show, as long as the driver refuses to open their eyes. Powerful AI systems could outcompete humans as the decision makers in government and commerce, says Professor Tegmark, disempowering humanity; they could offer supreme power to whoever first builds them, ushering in global totalitarianism; or they could simply cease to care about humanity at all, and gradually squeeze people out to make room for more data centres and power generation.