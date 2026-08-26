How Asia is becoming quantum computing’s next battleground

Quantum computing’s next chapter in Asia is a high-stakes balancing act. As major players expand their regional footprint, they are doing so under the growing shadow of Chinese competition.
Quantum computing’s next chapter in Asia is a high-stakes balancing act. As major players expand their regional footprint, they are doing so under the growing shadow of Chinese competition.
American companies have long set their sights on Asia, but geopolitical tension remains. In August 2023, President Joe Biden signed an executive order curbing U.S. investment in Chinese technology sectors including quantum computing, banning some deals outright and requiring advance notification for others.
American companies have long set their sights on Asia, but geopolitical tension remains. In August 2023, President Joe Biden signed an executive order curbing U.S. investment in Chinese technology sectors including quantum computing, banning some deals outright and requiring advance notification for others.
More recently, the Trump administration took a defensive turn to fortify domestic supply chains beginning with a $2 billion funding package under the 2022 Chips and Science Act, followed by twin executive orders targeting quantum computing and cybersecurity.
While pressures continues to mount, it is hardly new. As companies expand across Asia—bulking up their operations in Japan, Singapore, and South Korea—they move forward under a clear reminder that a neighbor in the region continues to build out its own formidable quantum arsenal.
Beijing has made no secret of its ambitions in quantum technology. Earlier this year, the Chinese government shared its latest Five-Year Plan, which includes the call to action to “construct a comprehensive cultivation system for future industries” including quantum.
A recent policy release underscores Beijing’s ambition. The Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission divulged an action plan late last week, outlining China’s tech and cybersecurity priorities through the end of the decade. As expected, quantum featured front and center, with the document urging companies to pursue breakthroughs in it and other fields vital to technological leadership.
The objective is clear: Beyond fostering self-reliance, China aims to outpace its global rivals in the race to bring this nascent technology to market. There’s also the matter of national security, as the arrival of hyper-capable systems threatens to break the encryption that protects much of the world’s data today.
In an April presentation, Jefferies analysts urged investors to view quantum computing as a national security asset rather than just a commercial technology, highlighting China’s aggressive government funding and a rapid surge in Chinese patent filings.
But quantum computing in Asia extends well beyond China’s pursuits, and it is far more than a hostile frontier. Rather, technological hot spots and commercial opportunities are emerging across the region.
Singapore has emerged as a key player since presenting its National Quantum Strategy in 2024. The country has committed $37 billion through 2030 to fuel critical technology sectors, with Prime Minister Lawrence Wong positioning quantum as a central pillar of the nation’s future.
The momentum goes both ways, as domestic companies take their innovations to the global stage. Horizon Quantum went public through a blank-check merger in March and operates as a play on software, developing compilers and tools to bridge classical code to quantum hardware.
“The government made a decision to invest in quantum technologies back in 2007,” CEO Joe Fitzsimons said in an interview with Barron’s. “So there’s a good ecosystem and there’s certainly a lot of top-down support for quantum computing in Singapore. You see it across different government agencies, too.”
Fitzsimons, formerly a professor at the Singapore University of Technology and Design, moved to the country in 2010 to establish a research group. “There are a couple of other quantum companies in Singapore, but on the compute side, we’re probably the most mature,” he said. “You also have companies like Speqtral that are in quantum communications, operating satellites.”
Freshly public Quantinuum is also expanding its footprint in Singapore, selecting the country as the first location outside the U.S. to host its Helios quantum computer. The company’s ties to the national government have only deepened since establishing roots in 2025 through a strategic partnership with Singapore’s National Quantum Office.
“If you look at where the business is, it isn’t just the U.S.—we sell worldwide,” CEO Rajeeb Hazra told Barron’s. “Look at Japan, look at Singapore, look at Qatar, look at the U.K. These are all center points of vibrant quantum ecosystems.”
Speaking of Japan—where Quantinuum operates through major partnerships and an on-premises system deployment with Riken, Japan’s largest research institution—there has been an increasing number of companies moving into Japan in recent years.
Just this week, Japan’s Institute for Molecular Science launched Shunkai, a quantum system powered by a processor from Louisville, Co.-based Infleqtion. Developed alongside Infleqtion and Hitachi under a government research initiative, the 50-qubit machine is slated to scale to roughly 500 qubits in coming years.
Other publicly traded names have built a presence in Japan, too. IQM, the Finnish flag-bearer that made its debut last month, has partnered with Japan’s Toyo Corp. to deploy enterprise hardware. Toyo purchased an IQM system in April and expects it to be delivered by the end of the year.
One of quantum computing’s earliest pioneers wasted no time in establishing its own regional presence. IBM deployed its System One at the Kawasaki Business Incubation Center in 2021, marking its first deployment outside the U.S. Like Quantinuum, IBM has also collaborated extensively with Riken on hybrid computing research.
In nearby South Korea, IBM deployed a separate system at Yonsei University to support research for both the university and its partner institutions. This aligns with a broader federal initiative: In late June, the government named quantum one of 10 national strategic priorities under a five-year plan committing more than 200 trillion won through 2030.
Beijing’s quantum ambitions loom large, but the story unfolding across Asia is far bigger than a two-nation rivalry. In the race to scale quantum systems, it may become the industry’s next proving ground.
Write to Mackenzie Tatananni at mackenzie.tatananni@barrons.com