When the war in Iran started nearly two months ago, countries in Asia—which receive more than 80% of the oil and liquefied natural gas delivered through the Strait of Hormuz—were among the most exposed to the energy shock.
How Asia’s biggest nations are riding out the energy shock
SummaryA combination of deep reserves, aggressive energy conservation efforts and savvy diplomatic efforts have allowed countries such as China, Japan and South Korea to weather the energy shock so far.
When the war in Iran started nearly two months ago, countries in Asia—which receive more than 80% of the oil and liquefied natural gas delivered through the Strait of Hormuz—were among the most exposed to the energy shock.
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