How Beijing built arms industry to rival the West
Chun Han Wong , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 22 Dec 2025, 11:47 am IST
Summary
China’s ability to churn out advanced armaments is a key element in Xi Jinping’s vision of making his country less reliant on the outside world.
In 2016, Beijing launched a new aerospace conglomerate called Aero Engine Corp. of China. It had a challenging mandate: to develop top-line aircraft engines, a technology China had long struggled to master.
