How Beijing took control of Hong Kong’s financial hub—and left the West behind
Rebecca Feng , The Wall Street Journal 1 min read 14 Nov 2024, 08:16 AM IST
SummaryThe world’s pre-eminent East-meets-West investment hub has become more Chinese as international financial institutions, corporations, and expatriates retreat
With the golden gongs behind her waiting to be rung, Bonnie Chan, head of Hong Kong’s stock exchange, launched into a speech this spring. What she said, extolling Hong Kong’s position as an international financial hub, wasn’t remarkable. Rather, it was how she said it.
