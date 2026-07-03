How Bezos learned to love Trump—and win more contracts for Blue Origin

NASA administrator and former SpaceX pilot Jared Isaacman has publicly described Blue Origin as a key partner and counterbalance to Musk: “The best thing for SpaceX is a Blue Origin right on their heels, and vice versa,” he said at a confirmation hearing in December. Musk had recruited Isaacman for the NASA role, telling his friend—who flew to orbit with SpaceX and invested in the company—that they could make NASA great again and work toward their shared ambition of getting humans to Mars, the Journal has reported.