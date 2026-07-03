How Bezos learned to love Trump—and win more contracts for Blue Origin

In Donald Trump’s first term, the president called an aide into his study off the Oval Office to assign a new target.
“Can we break up Amazon?” Trump asked in July 2017. “I hate this son of a bitch Jeff Bezos and I hate the Washington Post,” he said, referring to the billionaire founder and the newspaper he owned, according to the former aide, Anthony Scaramucci.
Few relationships have changed more for the president than that with Bezos, who has gone from an avowed enemy of the president to an energetic ally.
By early this year, when Trump spoke to the Alfalfa Club, an elite Washington group, the president annoyed some attendees with what they felt was a rambling, 45-minute speech that was too long and too vituperative. Bezos was sitting in the front, laughing uproariously.