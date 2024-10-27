How Biden pushed Israel to limit its Iran attack and still inflict a heavy blow
Michael R. Gordon , Lara Seligman , Nancy A. Youssef , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 27 Oct 2024, 03:30 PM IST
SummaryThe airstrikes that unfolded met Washington’s expectations while dealing Iran a punishing blow.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
WASHINGTON—Two weeks before Israeli warplanes struck Iran Saturday morning, President Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed on the parameters of the attack in a half-hour phone call, their first in almost two months.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less