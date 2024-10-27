How Biden pushed Israel to limit its Iran attack and still inflict a heavy blow

On Oct. 17, U.S. B-2 bombers carried out airstrikes in Yemen against underground bunkers used by Houthi militants to store missiles and other weapons. The Houthis have been attacking shipping in the Red Sea and conducting sporadic attacks on Israel. Use of the bombers signaled the White House was willing to escalate its use of force when necessary, a cautionary message for Iran and a reassuring one for Israel, officials said.