How big is America’s “obesity penalty”?

Some 22% of American women and 14% of men have taken GLP-1s for weight loss or for chronic conditions such as diabetes. Rebecca Diamond of Harvard University used data from the Understanding America Study, a long-running survey of 15,000 people, to compare women who began taking the drugs for weight loss with similar women who wanted to take them but had not yet started. (The sample of men on the drugs in the survey was too small to study.) As the first group lost weight, Ms Diamond quantified changes in their personal and professional relationships compared with the second group. The results provide one of the clearest estimates yet of the price American women pay for being obese.