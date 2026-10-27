How Brazil’s Lula pulled off an upset no one saw coming

Just three weeks ago, da Silva was politically all but written off after losing the first round to Flávio Bolsonaro, the son of his bitter rival, former President Jair Bolsonaro, by a 45%-47% margin. Never before in Brazil’s democratic history had a presidential candidate lost the first round and gone on to win the runoff. Abstention was at its highest level since 1998, and polls—which have historically overestimated da Silva’s support—showed him narrowly trailing Bolsonaro. The right had already begun selecting ministers for a new government.