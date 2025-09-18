How Britain’s Keir Starmer became Europe’s soft-spoken Trump whisperer
Tarini Parti , Max Colchester , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 18 Sept 2025, 07:56 am IST
Summary
The prime minister’s surprising rapport with the president offers a model other European leaders hope to emulate.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
In the final weeks before the 2024 election, President Trump took a break from the campaign trail for a dinner with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who was visiting New York for the U.N. General Assembly.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story