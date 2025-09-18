How Britain’s Keir Starmer became Europe’s soft-spoken Trump whisperer

So far it is paying dividends. Britain secured an early trade deal with the U.S. and has successfully petitioned Trump to not turn his back on Ukraine. Ahead of Trump’s state visit to Britain, U.S. tech firms including Microsoft and Nvidia announced over $42 billion of investment into the U.K. as part of a tech partnership between the two nations. This trans-Atlantic relationship has proved an unexpected bright spot for Starmer, who has tanked in the polls in Britain amid stagnant economic growth and rising illegal immigration.