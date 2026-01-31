How businesses are manipulating ChatGPT results
Christopher Mims , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 31 Jan 2026, 02:00 pm IST
Summary
You’ve long heard about search engine optimization, aka SEO. Companies are now spending big to feature prominently in the output of AI chatbots. It’s called GEO.
When you ask ChatGPT and other AIs to recommend a product or service, odds are the top answers were put there by humans.
