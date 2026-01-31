How businesses are manipulating ChatGPT results

And all that likely understates how much people rely on chatbots, says Aleyda Solis, founder of SEO and AI optimization agency Orainti. That’s because most people don’t complete transactions within chatbots—at least not yet. Say you get a recommendation in your ChatGPT app. Maybe you then turn to your web browser or Amazon app to track it down and buy it, says Solis. That’s a real referral, but it isn’t tracked.