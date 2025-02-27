How charging Chinese ships could ripple through the economy

Containers on a Cosco Shipping cargo ship to be unloaded at the Port of Long Beach in California. The U.S. Trade Representative’s office says new fees on Chinese ships are needed to counter China’s shipbuilding dominance.

The Trump administration is considering commodities such as steel to targeted duties on Chinese products including washing machines and trucking equipment, as well as across-the-board tariffs on Chinese goods.

The latest proposed fees directly target the Chinese-government-controlled carrier Cosco Shipping. Because so much of the world relies on Chinese shipbuilding, the fees also would hit ocean carriers across Asia and Europe. That would add significant operating costs to ocean shipping companies that would in turn drive up freight rates for U.S. retailers, manufacturers and farmers.

The USTR, a cabinet-level post that advises on and investigates trade issues, will hold a hearing on the proposed fees starting March 24. Then the office will make final proposals to President Trump, who must decide whether to implement them.

What are the proposals’ aims?

The USTR’s proposals are the culmination of a yearlong investigation started during the Biden administration into China’s dominance of maritime, logistics and shipbuilding sectors. The investigation, sparked by complaints from five labor unions, concluded that China for decades has “employed increasingly aggressive and specific targets" to dominate the sectors. It found that Chinese shipbuilding, for example, accounted for more than 50% of global tonnage in 2023, up from less than 5% of tonnage in 1999. The proposals aim to weaken China’s grip and to boost U.S. shipbuilding.

How would the fees work?

The administration proposes charging Chinese ocean carriers $1 million each time a containership enters a U.S. port. It also proposes charging any carrier a fee of between $500,000 and $1.5 million for each port call by a Chinese-built vessel, depending upon the percentage of Chinese-made ships in a carrier’s fleet. An additional fee would be charged based on the percentage of ships a carrier has on order at Chinese shipyards.

The proposals also are aimed at boosting U.S. shipbuilding and include a refund of up to $1 million per entry that ocean carriers can claim based on their number of U.S.-built ships that call at U.S. ports. The administration is looking to require that a growing share of U.S. exports are carried on U.S. ships. Seven years on from the proposals being adopted, the administration would mandate that at least 15% of U.S. goods are exported on U.S.-built, U.S.-flagged and U.S.-operated vessels.

The World Shipping Council, a trade group that represents ocean carriers including Cosco, opposed fees during last year’s USTR investigation. The group said the fees would “reduce the competitiveness of U.S. exports, raise prices for U.S. consumers, and divert port traffic to Canada and Mexico."

What is the state of U.S. shipbuilding?

U.S. shipyards last year produced about 0.1% of global commercial vessels, on a gross tonnage basis, down from about 5% in the 1970s, according to data provider Clarksons Research. The largest containerships being built in the U.S. are capable of carrying the equivalent of 3,600 containers, well under half the average-size containership that called at U.S. ports last year. The world’s largest containerships are capable of carrying more than 20,000 boxes.

The two biggest producers of containerships outside of China are South Korea and Japan. South Korean-built vessels account for about half of containerships on the water today, when measured by the number of boxes they can carry, according to data firm Linerlytica. But China is gaining ground as it dominates in shipbuilding orders.

Almost 14% of Danish carrier A.P. Moller-Maersk’s containership capacity and 36% of that of France’s CMA CGM is made in China. Ocean carriers are investing hundreds of millions of dollars from Covid-era profits into modernizing and expanding their fleets, making last year one of the busiest for ship orders in more than a decade. Almost 70% of new order capacity is being built in Chinese yards.

Legislators from both major parties are trying to revive U.S. shipbuilding. Trump’s national security adviser, Mike Waltz, as a member of Congress last year co-sponsored bipartisan legislation that would expand the U.S.-flagged international fleet and provide financial support and tax incentives to U.S. shipbuilders. Steve Gordon, global head of Clarksons Research, said U.S. ships cost about two or three times more than ships built in Asia. He said U.S. yards also don’t have the capacity to significantly ramp up production.

“Shipbuilding is a tough and competitive industry and it takes time to build out the suppliers’ network that you need and to make the investment that you need," he said.

How much pain could the fees inflict?

Business groups such as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the National Retail Federation are worried the proposals will drive up shipping costs, forcing retailers and manufacturers to raise prices.

Logistics specialists say ocean carriers could blunt some of the fees by shuffling their fleets so that a greater share of Japanese- and South Korean-built ships call at U.S. ports. That would still leave the carriers exposed to penalties based on the number of Chinese-built ships they own.

Because containerships make multiple calls at U.S. ports, ocean carriers could be looking at charges of millions of dollars per voyage. Analysts at Jefferies estimate the fees could add $150 to $300 to the roughly $3,000 they say it costs to ship a container from China to the U.S. West Coast.

“The importer or the exporter, they’re the ones that are going to have to factor in additional costs associated with transport because of this proposal," said Ashley Craig, lead trade attorney at law firm Venable.

Write to Paul Berger at paul.berger@wsj.com