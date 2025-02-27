How charging Chinese ships could ripple through the economy
Paul Berger , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 27 Feb 2025, 07:35 AM IST
SummaryCarriers warn of higher shipping prices from proposed fees on Chinese-built or -flagged ships that call at U.S. ports, which could mean higher prices for consumers.
Containers on a Cosco Shipping cargo ship to be unloaded at the Port of Long Beach in California. The U.S. Trade Representative’s office says new fees on Chinese ships are needed to counter China’s shipbuilding dominance.
