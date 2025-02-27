How charging Chinese ships could ripple through the economy

The proposals also are aimed at boosting U.S. shipbuilding and include a refund of up to $1 million per entry that ocean carriers can claim based on their number of U.S.-built ships that call at U.S. ports. The administration is looking to require that a growing share of U.S. exports are carried on U.S. ships. Seven years on from the proposals being adopted, the administration would mandate that at least 15% of U.S. goods are exported on U.S.-built, U.S.-flagged and U.S.-operated vessels.