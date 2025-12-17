How cheap can investing get?

So is the party over for retail investors? The answer will depend on their tastes. If they still prize the cheapness and exposure to big markets first offered by the ETF industry, there is no reason their fees cannot keep falling. A handful of the very largest vehicles have gathered an extraordinary quantity of investor funds: the largest 15 equity-focused ETFs contain $3.9trn in assets, more than the next 100 combined, which in turn hold more than the next 1,000 combined. This scale lowers fees. The larger a fund, the more it can spread fixed costs for trading, management, and legal and regulatory matters. According to Citigroup, a bank, half of American ETFs probably lose money for their issuers because they are not large enough to cover these sorts of costs.