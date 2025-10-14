How China and the US are racing to de-escalate the trade war

Trump’s desire to de-escalate comes as both nations privately expressed desire to quell tensions, at least for now, in their current trade dispute—the latest in a cycle of flare-up and de-escalation that has been in place since the beginning of Trump’s second term. In this case, the Chinese are eager to save a summit between Trump and Xi expected later this month, while Trump’s team wants to stem losses in the stock market and avoid a public diversion from his Middle East peace deal, which they have groused about being overshadowed by the latest trade flare-up.