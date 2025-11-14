How China became an innovation powerhouse

China’s central government hopes to take the best such systems of collaboration and replicate them across the country. In March the National Development and Reform Commission was granted control over a 1trn-yuan fund for investing in technology. Since 2023 it has been run by Zheng Shanjie, formerly the highest-ranking party official in Anhui province, where Hefei is located. The Ministry of Industry and Internet Technology (MIIT) has begun overseeing the commercialisation of ideas within industrial zones, notes Hutong Research, a consultancy based in Beijing. In April Li Lecheng, who is credited with transforming two inland cities into hubs for green energy, was appointed the head of MIIT, suggesting that the party hopes to see many more such transitions.