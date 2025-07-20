How China built a global port network
James T. Areddy , Daniel Kiss , Ming Li , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 20 Jul 2025, 11:44 AM IST
Chinese business interests have spent decades accumulating port holdings in Europe, and don’t want to cede market share to investors in talks to buy the European port holdings of CK Hutchison.
Chinese shipping giant Cosco has majority ownership of Spain’s Port of Valencia.
