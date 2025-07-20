How China built a global port network

As if to underscore Beijing’s designs on Spain, a year after the deal Xi Jinping flew to Madrid to meet Spain’s King Felipe VI and Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, the first visit to the country for a Chinese leader in 13 years. He discussed the Mediterranean’s role in his Belt and Road Initiative and pledged China would import goods worth $70 billion over the next five years. In fact, China’s imports were closer to $45 billion in that period, nearly as much as it exports per year to Spain.