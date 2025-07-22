How China curbed its oil addiction—and blunted a US pressure point
Brian Spegele , The Wall Street Journal 9 min read 22 Jul 2025, 07:01 AM IST
Summary
The Chinese government is boosting domestic production and the EV industry in the name of national security. There are 14 million chargers nationwide.
China’s thirst for oil drove global demand for decades. Now a government campaign to curb that addiction is nearing a milestone, with national consumption expected to peak by 2027, then begin to fall.
