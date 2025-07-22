How China curbed its oil addiction—and blunted a US pressure point

In the U.S., sales of EVs and hybrids have risen more slowly than in China, to 20% of light-vehicle sales at the end of last year, from 12% in early 2022, according to research firm Omdia. But high EV inventory levels at some dealerships suggest a limit to U.S. demand, and Congress is scrapping tax credits of up to $7,500 for EV purchases to save money for other priorities.