How China is quietly helping an isolated Iran survive

Last year, two ships linked to an Iranian state company left China loaded with 1,000 tons of a material that could be used to make a main ingredient for a solid propellant of some 260 midrange missiles, The Wall Street Journal has reported. In mid-2025, Iran ordered thousands of tons of missile fuel ingredients from China, according to Journal reporting. The Chinese government has said it is unaware of specific orders but maintains strict control on so-called dual-use items that have both civilian and military applications.