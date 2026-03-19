China is a longstanding friend of Iran that has helped sustain the Islamic Republic through decades of sanctions and international isolation.
How China is quietly helping an isolated Iran survive
SummaryFrom buying oil to selling rocket parts, these are some of the ways China is giving Iran critical support.
China is a longstanding friend of Iran that has helped sustain the Islamic Republic through decades of sanctions and international isolation.
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