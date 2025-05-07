How China is still getting its hands on Nvidia’s gear

All this puts Nvidia in a difficult position. The company insists it complies with American export rules. But its operations are vast: it expects to sell more than 6m AI chips this year and it sits several steps removed from the end user. Nvidia supplies processors to cloud giants such as Google and Microsoft, and to equipment-makers like Dell and Supermicro, which integrate them into servers. From there, responsibility for compliance is diffuse. Cloud providers and hardware firms are expected to vet their customers. Nvidia itself conducts periodic audits. But oversight is uneven, and servers often change hands quietly after passing initial checks. One executive at a server manufacturer says properly verifying all end users is “practically impossible".