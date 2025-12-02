How China is still getting its hands on Nvidia’s gear

The Biden administration had drawn up an elaborate plan that would have restricted access to AI chips for 120-odd countries in a bid to choke off China. Mr Trump’s commerce department now promises to introduce “a much simpler rule". That is a relief for Nvidia: the countries that would have faced curbs accounted for about a quarter of its sales. Some now expect the administration to use access to American chips as leverage in trade talks. It is also said to be considering beefing up restrictions on the flow of AI processors to countries through which China has tended to gain access, such as Malaysia.