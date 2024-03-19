How China, Russia and Iran are forging closer ties
19 Mar 2024
Summary
- Assessing the economic threat posed by the anti-Western axis
Vladimir Putin, Russia’s president, and Ebrahim Raisi, his Iranian counterpart, have several things in common. Both belong to a tiny group of leaders personally targeted by American sanctions. Even though neither travels much, both have been to China in recent years. And both seem increasingly fond of one another. In December they met in the Kremlin to discuss the war in Gaza. On March 18th Mr Raisi was quick to congratulate Mr Putin for his “decisive" election victory.
