How China went from dream customer to a nightmare for big oil

China is more in control of its oil consumption than anyone realized. That will unsettle oil bosses.
During one of the worst energy crises in history, brought on by the Iran war, the crude market’s top customer cut imports by 40%. China’s need for oil has turned out to be pretty discretionary, which gives Beijing sway over where oil prices head next.
“We tend to joke among ourselves that China is the OPEC of oil demand,” says Homayoun Falakshahi, head of crude oil analysis at Kpler.
China went on a crash diet with oil soon after the Strait of Hormuz closed. The country imported 11.6 million barrels of crude a day on average in 2025, data from the American Petroleum Institute shows. By June this year, imports had collapsed to around seven million barrels a day.