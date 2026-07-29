How China went from dream customer to a nightmare for big oil

China is more in control of its oil consumption than anyone realized. That will unsettle oil bosses.
China is more in control of its oil consumption than anyone realized. That will unsettle oil bosses.
During one of the worst energy crises in history, brought on by the Iran war, the crude market’s top customer cut imports by 40%. China’s need for oil has turned out to be pretty discretionary, which gives Beijing sway over where oil prices head next.
During one of the worst energy crises in history, brought on by the Iran war, the crude market’s top customer cut imports by 40%. China’s need for oil has turned out to be pretty discretionary, which gives Beijing sway over where oil prices head next.
“We tend to joke among ourselves that China is the OPEC of oil demand,” says Homayoun Falakshahi, head of crude oil analysis at Kpler.
China went on a crash diet with oil soon after the Strait of Hormuz closed. The country imported 11.6 million barrels of crude a day on average in 2025, data from the American Petroleum Institute shows. By June this year, imports had collapsed to around seven million barrels a day.
A single-country drop of that size hasn’t happened before, even during a major recession. China’s economy grew 4.3% in the second quarter. This was a slowdown from the first three months of the year, but hardly something that would be associated with a collapse in energy consumption.
The pullback in oil purchasing has acted as a shock absorber for the global economy, keeping a lid on prices, and was a big surprise to commodities traders. They are now trying to figure out how much longer China can stay quiet in the market.
It is an important question because global inventories are draining fast, and countries have few options left to shield themselves from high energy prices. The return of a heavyweight buyer like China would push up the cost of a barrel of oil.
According to Kpler data, Beijing can comfortably suppress its crude imports for another six months, based on the rate it is drawing on its enormous stockpile of oil. Even after that length of time, China would still have close to 1.1 billion barrels of crude remaining in storage—a mixture of refinery and commercial stocks and the country’s strategic petroleum reserve.
Beijing might not want to drain its stores too much, though. Inventories were at 1.07 billion barrels early last year when the Chinese government announced a major stockpiling drive. This could be a threshold that would send China back to the spot market to buy more oil.
As well as dipping into emergency reserves, Beijing restricted refinery runs and banned fuel exports at the start of the war, which meant refineries didn’t need to import as much oil and the domestic market was well supplied. Changes in consumer behavior also reduced demand for oil-based fuels. More people drove electric vehicles instead of gasoline cars or took high-speed electric trains instead of domestic flights.
The ability to dial down imports this way is the result of years of planning by Beijing to reduce dependence on overseas oil. There were signs that the country’s energy system had shifted: More than half of all new cars sold in China in 2025 were electric. U.S. tech bosses realized last year that China’s artificial-intelligence players weren’t experiencing the same scramble to find power for data centers thanks to the country’s massive rollout of renewable-energy infrastructure.
But it took a war to see China’s new energy system in action. The implications for the oil market are big. Traditionally, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has used production quotas to move the oil price, with U.S. shale producers adding supply once prices went above roughly $65 a barrel. Demand for oil was assumed to be relatively inelastic.
“The demand side can now influence the market and that is quite scary for suppliers,” says David Fishman, a principal at energy consulting firm the Lantau Group.
This is the second year in a row that China’s behavior has had a surprising effect on the oil price. Some analysts were forecasting $50 oil toward the end of 2025 because of an oversupplied market. A widely expected glut never materialized because Beijing was hoovering up so much crude to add to storage.
At the moment, decisions made in Beijing are bringing relief to other countries that depend on imported fossil fuels. They must also be taking note of the breathing space China has given itself by electrifying its transport fleet and diversifying its energy sources.
It’s the kind of PR win that climate groups trying to persuade governments to move to a new energy system never achieved. Now some markets are seeing a surge in imports of electric vehicles and solar panels since the war began, especially in Southeast Asia. It could be an early indicator that other governments are starting to follow Beijing’s lead, and more bad news for oil suppliers.
Write to Carol Ryan at carol.ryan@wsj.com