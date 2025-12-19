How Chinese cars are beating European tariffs

That shift also reflects a broader loss of momentum for EVs. Uptake of fully electric cars has been slower than policymakers had expected. On December 16th the EU scrapped plans for a ban on the sale of petrol and diesel cars from 2035. But Chinese EVs are still gaining ground (see chart 3). Their appeal comes from their price. To protect that, Chinese manufacturers are increasingly shifting production into the EU, sidestepping import duties at the cost of higher local expenses. In September Xpeng started production of its G6 and G9 EV models in Graz, Austria. This month BYD began setting up a production line in Szeged, Hungary, its first factory inside the bloc. In 2026 Chery will begin assembling EVs and hybrids at a shuttered Nissan factory in Barcelona.