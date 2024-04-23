How Chinese networks clean dirty money on a vast scale
The Economist 8 min read 23 Apr 2024, 10:17 AM IST
Summary
- These shadowy “banks” are becoming the financiers of choice for transnational criminal gangs
IT IS RARE these days for America and China to co-operate on anything. During a three-day visit to Beijing and Shanghai, beginning on April 24th, America’s secretary of state, Antony Blinken, will press his hosts to stop sending weapons-related materials to Russia’s defence industries. He will be lucky to get much more than a polite smile. So it is noteworthy that the two countries have recently decided to boost mutual support in another domain: the fight against money-laundering. This month they launched a new bilateral forum to discuss the problem. Unlike Russia, it is a big one for both of them.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less