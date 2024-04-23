How Chinese networks clean dirty money on a vast scale

This is made possible both by the feiqian system and the huge needs of Chinese wanting access to more dollars than their government allows. The Chinese money-launderers take the drug money and sell it for yuan at a high profit: feiqian enables a buyer in America to send the specified equivalent in yuan from their bank account in China to one or more accounts in China controlled by the launderers. With no money crossing borders, this kind of swap is extremely difficult for America’s investigators to spot. The sums are often broken up into smaller amounts that do not draw the attention of China’s enforcers, either. The yuan in China may then be used there to buy goods that are shipped to Mexico and sold for pesos that are handed over to the cartels. So efficient is the process that delivery of the pesos follows nearly instantly after the receipt of the dirty dollars.