When in 2019 OpenAI finished training a new large language model called GPT-2, the artificial-intelligence lab initially declared it too dangerous to be released. Dario Amodei, then OpenAI’s research director, insisted that the world needed time to prepare.
How dangerous is Mythos, Anthropic’s new AI model?
SummaryDario Amodei’s warnings should not be dismissed
When in 2019 OpenAI finished training a new large language model called GPT-2, the artificial-intelligence lab initially declared it too dangerous to be released. Dario Amodei, then OpenAI’s research director, insisted that the world needed time to prepare.
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