How dangerous is Mythos, Anthropic’s new AI model?

In the end, it was released later that year. A sequence of far more powerful models have since been developed without unleashing Armageddon. Yet seven years on, Mr Amodei, now the head of OpenAI’s bitter rival, Anthropic, is worried once again. On April 7th he declared that the latest addition to his lab’s Claude family of models, dubbed “Mythos”, is too powerful to be made widely available just yet. This time, he might be right.